THE INVESTIGATORS: Man arrested for posing as LSU employee has lengthy criminal history, court records show

A deeper dive into court records reveals Winfrey has a significant criminal history, with various theft and bank fraud charges going back to 1990. This latest fake job arrest is not the first time he has been accused of running a similar scheme. In 2010, records show he allegedly carried out a similar crime from inside prison walls. When investigators in the prison searched a cell phone hidden in his bed, they found countless text messages from Winfrey to women telling them to open new checking accounts and wire money. The requests were for work Winfrey asked them to do for him while posing as an NFL football player.