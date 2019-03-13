House fire causes traffic problems on Plank Road; no injuries

SLAUGHTER, LA (WAFB) - Crews responded to a house fire on Plank Road in East Feliciana Parish Wednesday morning.
The fire was in the 24000 block of Plank Road, near Lemon Road. Neighbors say everyone made it out of the house without injury.
Officials shut down Plank Road in both directions periodically while they battled the blaze.
Zachary Fire Department, Central Fire Department, Bluff Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
