FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front bringing some rain Thursday afternoon

A cold front will bring scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms during the day Thursday, with most of that rain arriving after lunchtime. The Storm Team team is setting Thursday rain chances at 60 to 70 percent for the day. Severe weather will not be an issue and most neighborhoods will see well under 0.5″ of rain as the front rolls through during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures Thursday will climb to around 80° or so before the rains arrive, and you can expect a windy afternoon ahead of the front, with south to southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph prior to the front’s passage.