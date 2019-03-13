FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front bringing some rain Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Get set for a warm and muggy morning start Thursday with temperatures around the Red Stick near 70° at daybreak. It will be breezy day too, with isolated showers across south Louisiana, but most can expect a dry morning commute.
A cold front will bring scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms during the day Thursday, with most of that rain arriving after lunchtime. The Storm Team team is setting Thursday rain chances at 60 to 70 percent for the day. Severe weather will not be an issue and most neighborhoods will see well under 0.5″ of rain as the front rolls through during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures Thursday will climb to around 80° or so before the rains arrive, and you can expect a windy afternoon ahead of the front, with south to southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph prior to the front’s passage.
That front will continue east through the night and into Friday, but a weak disturbance in the western Gulf will follow, producing scattered, mainly light showers Friday. Set Friday rain chances at 30 to 40 percent for the Red Stick. Friday’s other big weather story will be the marked drop in daytime temperatures. After highs near or above 80° for a string of days, highs Friday will only make it into the low 60s for most WAFB neighborhoods.
It gets even cooler Saturday, with a morning start in the mid 40s and highs Saturday only reaching the upper 50s for many WAFB communities! In addition, we cannot rule out a pre-dawn shower or two Saturday. However, you can plan on a dry St. Patrick’s Day parade, the Wearin’ of the Green, with a dry, but mostly cloudy afternoon to follow.
Sunday will be dry and a little warmer, with highs in the low 60s under a sun/cloud mix.
Here’s some very welcomed news: the First Alert Forecast for all of next week is a dry one, with temperatures warming as the week progresses. While we can still expect some clouds lingering Monday and Tuesday, the rest of the week should be enjoyable under generally fair skies with afternoon temperatures back in the 70s by Wednesday.
