FBI: Texas kidnapping suspect possibly in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The FBI New Orleans Field Office has issued an alert saying agents are searching for a Texas woman wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping.
Investigators say on March 5, 2019, police responded to a disturbance at a residence in Beaumont, Texas where it was determined that Lanyale Briana Briggs allegedly assaulted another woman before taking the victim across state lines into Louisiana.
Law enforcement authorities believe she is likely in Beaumont, Texas; Lake Charles, Louisiana; or Houston, Texas.
SUSPECT:
- Aliases: Lanyale Briggs, Lanyale B. Briggs, Lonyale Briana Briggs
- Hair: Brown
- Weight: 139 pounds
- Sex: Female
- Race: Black
- Scars and Marks: Briggs has tattoos located on her back, neck, upper left arm, right buttock, and left calf.
