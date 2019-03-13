FBI: Texas kidnapping suspect arrested

FBI: Texas kidnapping suspect arrested
By Kevin Foster | March 13, 2019 at 2:10 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 3:42 PM

UPDATE: FBI officials say wanted suspect Lanyale Briggs was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL:

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The FBI New Orleans Field Office has issued an alert saying agents are searching for a Texas woman wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping.

Investigators say on March 5, 2019, police responded to a disturbance at a residence in Beaumont, Texas where it was determined that Lanyale Briana Briggs allegedly assaulted another woman before taking the victim across state lines into Louisiana.

FBI: Lanyale Briana Briggs
FBI: Lanyale Briana Briggs

Law enforcement authorities believe she is likely in Beaumont, Texas; Lake Charles, Louisiana; or Houston, Texas.

SUSPECT:

  • Aliases: Lanyale Briggs, Lanyale B. Briggs, Lonyale Briana Briggs
  • Hair: Brown
  • Weight: 139 pounds
  • Sex: Female
  • Race: Black
  • Scars and Marks: Briggs has tattoos located on her back, neck, upper left arm, right buttock, and left calf.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.