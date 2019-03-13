FBI seeks more women and minorities at recruiting event

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - If you have ever thought about joining the FBI, now’s your chance.
The FBI is holding a Diversity Agent Recruitment Program event in New Orleans on Mar. 20.
The agency is seeking 800 new agents. It’s part of a nationwide initiative to have more women and minorities employed in the department.
“We know that with a more diverse work force, we can serve the public better and diversity is one of our core values at the FBI,” said New Special Agent in Charge Eric Rommal, New Orleans Field Office. “In order to have credibility when we serve the public, we need to look like and act like and represent those that we are serving.”
The FBI is looking for applicants with backgrounds in STEM, forensic accounting, law, and foreign languages. You must have at least a bachelors degree and two years of work experience. If you have a masters, you only need one year of work experience. You also must be between the ages of 23 and 36 and be able to pass a background check.
Apply for the recruitment event at FBIjobs.gov/agent/DAR or call the FBI’s main line at 504-816-3000, then press 0.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.