Did Cougars get ‘Divine Intervention’ in double overtime thriller?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (WAFB) - St. Thomas More basketball fans will probably never forget Saturday’s come-from-behind victory over De La Salle in the LHSAA Boys Division II title game.
The Cougars’ 77-72 double overtime thriller seemed improbable when STM trailed 27-14 at halftime, scoring just four points in the second quarter.
A 24-point fourth quarter erased that 13-point Cavaliers lead and 24 points from MVP Jaden Shelvin included the game-tying basket in the closing seconds. However, it took two missed free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining by Abiram Frye to keep STM’s hopes alive and send the game to the first overtime.
The Cougars would claim their second straight championship by outscoring De La Salle 14-9 in the second overtime, but head coach Danny Broussard would insist afterward that his team got an assist from the late Rev. Joseph Breaux, who passed away four days before the game and was buried that morning.
“He loved STM basketball,” Broussard said of the school’s longtime chaplain. “We buried him today. When that kid hit that free throw line for two shots, Joe said, ‘It ain’t going in guys; it ain’t going in today.' Some divine intervention for this game.”
