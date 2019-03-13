Community health fair in north Baton Rouge scheduled for Mar. 16

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Mission Possible is partnering with numerous local organizations for a free health fair in north Baton Rouge.
The fair aims to provide resources to those dealing with mental, physical, and spiritual health issues. The event is free and open to the public. Walgreens will also be on site to administer free flu shots and to do blood pressure checks. The event also features games, a spacewalks, and crafts for kids.
The fair is schedule for Saturday, Mar. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the S.E. Mackey Center, located at 6534 Ford St. in Baton Rouge.
