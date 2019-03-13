City of Baker to replace 3,000 broken water meters

BAKER, LA (WAFB) - The City of Baker will replace around 3,000 faulty water meters in the coming months. Notices were mailed out to the impacted property owners.
According to a spokesperson for the City of Baker Mayor’s Office, homes are among the properties that will have their meters replaced. The number of residences impacted was not immediately available.
On Thursday, Mar. 7, city officials hosted a meeting to address a rash of complaints from residents who reported they’d seen dramatic increases in their utility bills. A spokesperson in the mayor’s office told WAFB they doubt any of the non-working meters were related to those issues.
The spokesperson said instead, the meters weren’t working due to damage sustained during the 2016 floods.
The meters are expected to be replaced within the next six to eight months.
