BRG, Rouses team up to teach people about healthy food

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General is teaming up with Rouses Markets to offer monthly Grocery Store Tours, which they hope will help people learn to choose healthy food and gain a better understanding of nutrition labels.
The tours, which will mostly focus on the outer edge of the store, will point out which brands tend to be healthier options and that not everything that is labeled as “healthy” actually is. The tours will also share tips on meal planning, creating a shopping list, and preparing healthy meals.
Tours are available in April at the Rouses locations at 10th and Bluebonnet and 24th at Juban Crossing. Click here to register for a tour.
