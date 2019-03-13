BBB SCAM ALERT: Scammers claiming to be with Better Business Bureau

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving South Central Louisiana has gotten several calls about businesses that have been targeted by scammers impersonating BBB.
Businesses report getting a phone call from a “male with an accent” claiming to be with BBB. Businesses also say the BBB number showed up on their caller ID. The scammer reportedly told these businesses they needed to update their information.
“It’s best to be safe. Hang up the phone and call the BBB directly before giving any information,” said BBB President Carmen Million.
Anyone who has been contacted by a scammer pretending to be a representative of BBB should report it to BBB Scam Tracker.
