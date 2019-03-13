An injured bald eagle needs saving on DC train tracks

(Gray News) – In a scene that could probably be viewed through a certain symbolic lens, an injured bald eagle was trapped on rail tracks and in need of saving in metro Washington, DC, on Wednesday.
The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority, or Metro, tweeted about the eagle’s plight as it laid near a rail close to Morgan Boulevard station, east of the city in Maryland.
“Our apologies for delays as we work to get him/her to care,” Metro tweeted.
An update said animal control specialists had “arrived on scene and are getting safety briefings from Rail officials before going out on the tracks.”
As of Wednesday evening a rescue team is preparing to “board a train to travel to the eagle’s location on the track” Metro tweeted. The transportation service said a team of eight people was making the rescue.
A number of observers saw the metaphorical value in the situation.
