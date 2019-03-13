Amid opioid crisis, Iberville Parish files suit against pharmaceutical companies

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Council has filed suit against a number of pharmaceutical companies and their executives in federal court, accusing them of enabling an opioid problem in the region.
The complaint accuses the companies of "over-distribution of prescription opioids," and says the companies "violated a legal duty to conduct their business lawfully and carefully and in a manner that does not allow rampant distribution that exceeds medical need."
The legal filings indicate around 1,800 similar suits have been filed by local municipalities in the nation, although some have been consolidated while an Ohio judge seeks a uniform nationwide solution.
The parish is seeking compensation for "the costs of providing medical treatment and rehabilitation services for patients suffering from opioid-related addiction or disease, costs associated with law enforcement and public safety relating to the opioid epidemic, and costs associated with providing care for children whose parents suffer from opioid-related disability."
The suit says some of the companies did not effectively detect and report "excessive and unusual" pharmacy orders for prescription opioids, which the plaintiffs say violates U.S. controlled substance law.
"Each distributor made the unlawful and inconsiderable decision to not halt suspicious sales where it had strong reason to believe, or knew, that the prescription drugs were being diverted and not being used for legitimate reasons," the suit reads.
It accuses the companies of subjecting Iberville residents to "grievous harm," including death.
The complaint has been moved from state courts to the U.S. courts for Louisiana’s middle district because the plaintiffs say federal law addresses their concerns more thoroughly than Louisiana law.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.