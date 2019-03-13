Amanda Sanchez SEC Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU softball senior third baseman Amanda Sanchez has been named the SEC Player of the Week after a stellar performance at the plate in the Texas A&M series.
Sanchez continued to lead the Tigers at the plate last week, hitting .700 with seven hits, including two home runs to go along with five RBI and four runs scored. She finished with a 1.300 slugging percentage and a .750 on-base percentage.
The West Covina, California native went 3-for-4 in game one and game two of the Texas A&M series with two RBI on Friday and three RBI on Saturday.
Sanchez’s first home run of the weekend, her second of the year, came in Friday’s 17-3 five-inning blowout of the Aggies. She put a solo shot over the right field wall, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead that eventually ended up with a 7-0 shutout victory over Texas A&M to clinch the series.
She now leads the team in batting average on the season at .429 with 20 runs scored, 32 hits, SEC-high of 10 doubles, three home runs, and 30 RBI. .785 slugging percentage and a .616 on-base percentage.
The Tigers are 21-5 on the season after a series-opening win over Texas A&M. The Tigers scored a total of 29 runs over the series, which is the most runs scored in an SEC series in program history.
