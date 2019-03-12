Waters named to Associated Press All-SEC team

LSU guard Tremont Waters (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | March 12, 2019 at 10:35 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 10:40 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU guard Tremont Waters has been named to the AP All-SEC first team, announced on Tuesday.

The sophomore from New Haven, CT, averaged 15.3 points per game this season along with 171 assists and 89 steals.

Waters ranked No. 1 in the SEC in steals (3.1/game) and No. 2 in assists (5.9/game)

He shot 43-percent from the floor, 79-percent at the free throw line and 33-percent behind the three point line.

Waters helped the Tigers win the SEC regular season title with a 16-2 conference record.

FIRST TEAM

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas, F, 6-11, Sophomore, El Dorado, Arkansas

PJ Washington, Kentucky, F, 6-8, Sophomore, Dallas

Tremont Waters, LSU, G, 5-11, Sophomore, New Haven, Connecticut

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State, G, 6-4, Senior, Canton, Mississippi

u-Grant Williams, Tennessee, F, 6-7, Junior, Charlotte, North Carolina

SECOND TEAM

Jordan Bone, Tennessee, G, 6-3, Junior, Nashville, Tennessee

Jared Harper, Auburn, G, 5-11, Junior, Mableton, Georgia

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee, G, 6-6, Senior, Zion, Illinois

Breein Tyree, Mississippi, G, 6-2, Junior, Somerset, New Jersey

Chris Silva, South Carolina, F, 6-9, Senior, Libreville, Gabon

Player of the year - Grant Williams, Tennessee

Coach of the year - Kermit Davis, Ole Miss

Newcomer of the year - Tyler Herro, Kentucky, G, 6-5, Freshman, Milwaukee

The Tigers will be back in action Friday at 12:00 p.m. in the SEC Tournament against the winner of the Arkansas/Florida game.

