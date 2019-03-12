Unleash Local: Statewide campaign aims to retake control of local labor standards

“When I decided to seek my seat in the Louisiana House, I promised to seek solutions that will ensure government closest to the people, in every corner of our state, has the ability to do the most good in their everyday lives. Local citizens and businesses can better design and implement customized policies to help working families than we can in Baton Rouge. I’m proud to author a bill that empowers people everywhere to make our state more successful,” said Rep. Royce Duplessis (D-New Orleans).