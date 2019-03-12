Teen accused of shooting, killing another teen will be charged as adult

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - MAR. 12
A teenager charged in connection with a deadly shooting in December of 2018 will be tried as an adult.
According to court documents, Dayln Hynard, who just turned 17-years-old in February, will be moved from the juvenile detention facility to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He’s facing one count of second degree murder.
ORIGINAL STORY
One person has died in a Tuesday night shooting on Jackson Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD sent in the update in a release early Wednesday morning about the shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. on December 4. Police say officers responded to the 3100 block of Jackson Avenue.
Police identified the shooting victim as Chavron Johnson, 19, who was found behind a residence on Jackson Avenue suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Johnson was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with any information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
