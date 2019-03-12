Southern’s Tyler LaPorte named SWAC Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern third baseman Tyler LaPorte has been named SWAC Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
LaPorte hit three home runs and had 13 RBI in the series sweep of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It was the first SWAC series sweep for the Jags since April 2017.
LaPorte went 6-for-12 at the plate in the series. In the final game, LaPorte hit a three-run shot over the right center field wall to give Southern the 16-13 win. It was his second three-run homer of the day.
LaPorte is in his second year with the Jaguars after transferring from BRCC.
