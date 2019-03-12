Southern’s Funchess earns SWAC Honors

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern head coach Carlos Funchess has been named the SWAC Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year, announced on Tuesday.
The Jaguars earned the SWAC regular season championship with 14-4 conference record (17-12 overall).
Southern finished with the second ranked scoring defense in the league and posted two separate win streaks of at least five games this season.
All-SWAC Women’s Basketball 1st Team:
G - Shakyla Hill, Grambling State
G – Shala Dobbins, Prairie View A&M
F – Niya Mitchell, Texas Southern
F – Marneisha Hamer, Jackson State
C – Shawntayla Harris, UAPB
All-SWAC Women’s Basketball 2nd Team:
G – Christina Ellis, Jackson State
G – LaKendra Bassett, Mississippi Valley State
F – Artavia Ford, Prairie View A&M
F – Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State
C – Isis Lane, Texas Southern
Player of the Year/Defensive Player of the Year: Shakyla Hill, Grambling State
Coach of the Year: Carlos Funchess, Southern
Freshman of the Year: Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State
Newcomer of the Year: Kaisah Lucky, Jackson State
