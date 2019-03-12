Southern’s Funchess earns SWAC Honors

Southern’s Funchess earns SWAC Honors
Southern women's basketball head coach Carlos Funchess (Source: Southern University Athletics)
By Kirk Michelet | March 12, 2019 at 11:01 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 11:01 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern head coach Carlos Funchess has been named the SWAC Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year, announced on Tuesday.

The Jaguars earned the SWAC regular season championship with 14-4 conference record (17-12 overall).

Southern finished with the second ranked scoring defense in the league and posted two separate win streaks of at least five games this season.

All-SWAC Women’s Basketball 1st Team:

G - Shakyla Hill, Grambling State

G – Shala Dobbins, Prairie View A&M

F – Niya Mitchell, Texas Southern

F – Marneisha Hamer, Jackson State

C – Shawntayla Harris, UAPB

All-SWAC Women’s Basketball 2nd Team:

G – Christina Ellis, Jackson State

G – LaKendra Bassett, Mississippi Valley State

F – Artavia Ford, Prairie View A&M

F – Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State

C – Isis Lane, Texas Southern

Player of the Year/Defensive Player of the Year: Shakyla Hill, Grambling State

Coach of the Year: Carlos Funchess, Southern

Freshman of the Year: Ayana Emmanuel, Alabama State

Newcomer of the Year: Kaisah Lucky, Jackson State

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.