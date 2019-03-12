Rubber ramps added to steel La 1 plates to mitigate traffic

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials have announced an update to alleviate traffic problems on La. 1 in an announcement Tuesday.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, rubberized ramps were added to the remaining steel plates covering bridge joints set to be repaired and replaced. DOTD says these ramps assist drivers with a smoother transition on and off the plates.
Many believe the plates were causing people to slow down, creating a traffic nightmare for daily commuters.
Last week, officials began implementing traffic mitigation measures on the Intracoastal Bridge to address heavy traffic congestion.
These measures include:
- Install rubberized road ramps designed to make a smoother transition to all steel plates covering holes where bridge joints were removed
- Steel plates covering the holes will have their width reduced to primarily impact just one lane
- DOTD will offer the contractor an extra shift of work previously not available on Sundays
- DOTD will limit the number of joints that can be removed at once to six until the impact of the changes is determined
DOTD said crews are working on the joints on the northbound side of LA 1. Alternating lane closures will continue nightly from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.
