LSU’s Waters, Mays and Reid receive SEC postseason honors

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays and Naz Reid have earned SEC basketball coaches’ postseason awards, unveiled Tuesday.
Waters was named to the All-SEC first team, All-Defensive team and the Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
The sophomore guard averaged 15.3 points per game this season along with 171 assists (No. 1 in SEC) and 89 steals (No. 2 in SEC).
Mays was named to the All-SEC second team and the Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
The junior guard from Baton Rouge was second on the team in scoring with a 13.6 points per game average and steals with 60.
Reid was named to the All-SEC Freshman team.
The forward from Asbury Park, NJ, averaged 13.3 points per game and led the team with 6.9 rebounds a contest.
First Team All-SEC
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
PJ Washington, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Bryce Brown, Auburn
Jared Harper, Auburn
Nicolas Claxton, Georgia
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Terence Davis, Ole Miss
Jordan Bone, Tennessee
All-Freshman Team
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard, Florida
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Naz Reid, LSU
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
A.J. Lawson, South Carolina
All-Defensive Team
Donta Hall, Alabama
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Coach of the Year: Kermit Davis, Ole Miss
Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Sixth-Man of the Year: Hassani Gravett, South Carolina
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tremont Waters, LSU & Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
