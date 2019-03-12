LSU’s Waters, Mays and Reid receive SEC postseason honors

LSU’s Waters, Mays and Reid receive SEC postseason honors
LSU players cut down the nets after winning regular season SEC title
By Kirk Michelet | March 12, 2019 at 11:51 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 11:51 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays and Naz Reid have earned SEC basketball coaches’ postseason awards, unveiled Tuesday.

Waters was named to the All-SEC first team, All-Defensive team and the Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

RELATED STORY: Waters named to Associated Press All-SEC team

LSU guard Tremont Waters
LSU guard Tremont Waters (Source: WAFB)

The sophomore guard averaged 15.3 points per game this season along with 171 assists (No. 1 in SEC) and 89 steals (No. 2 in SEC).

Mays was named to the All-SEC second team and the Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

LSU guard Skylar Mays
LSU guard Skylar Mays (Source: WAFB)

The junior guard from Baton Rouge was second on the team in scoring with a 13.6 points per game average and steals with 60.

Reid was named to the All-SEC Freshman team.

LSU beat Auburn, 83-78, on Feb. 9, 2019.
LSU beat Auburn, 83-78, on Feb. 9, 2019.

The forward from Asbury Park, NJ, averaged 13.3 points per game and led the team with 6.9 rebounds a contest.

First Team All-SEC

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

PJ Washington, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Jared Harper, Auburn

Nicolas Claxton, Georgia

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Terence Davis, Ole Miss

Jordan Bone, Tennessee

All-Freshman Team

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Isaiah Joe, Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard, Florida

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Naz Reid, LSU

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

A.J. Lawson, South Carolina

All-Defensive Team

Donta Hall, Alabama

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Coach of the Year: Kermit Davis, Ole Miss

Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Sixth-Man of the Year: Hassani Gravett, South Carolina

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tremont Waters, LSU & Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.