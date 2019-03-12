LPSO: 3 from Romania, 3 juveniles arrested in card skimming scheme

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Three people from Romania have been arrested in connection with an identity theft case in Livingston Parish.
“We learned several Romanian suspects were in Livingston Parish and a neighboring parish using several counterfeit credit cards to withdraw funds from bank ATMs. The credit cards used by the suspects were skimmed at local gas stations,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
Through an investigation with the U.S. Secret Service, detectives were able to identify the suspects and a suspect vehicle.
“On Mar. 11, 2019, an LPSO detective spotted the suspect vehicle at a Walker convenience store. Three suspects were taken into custody. As part of the investigation, detectives located 191 counterfeit credit cards and almost $4,000 in cash,” Ard said.
The following people are currently behind bars in the Livingston Parish Detention Center:
- Mihaela Stancu
- Antonio Serdaru
- Peter Stancu
The following individual has also been charged, but is no longer incarcerated:
Ileana Tomescu
- Principal to Anti-Skimming Act
- Bank fraud
- Monetary instrument abuse
- Identity theft
“One of the charges you’ll see is the Anti-Skimming Act. Some suspects were charged with this for using counterfeit credit cards that were encoded with skimmed account information to withdraw funds without authorization of the account holders. Because of the nature of this case, no more can be provided. Special thanks to the U.S. Secret Service for working with us so closely and to my team for their tireless efforts at combating crime,” Ard said.
Three juveniles were also involved in the scheme, LPSO officials say. One remains in the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center while the other two have been released into the custody of their parents.
