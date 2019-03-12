La. governor issues statement on death penalty ‘stalemate’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards spoke Tuesday, Mar. 12 on the death penalty, specifically about a legislative hearing on the issue that he says neither his office nor the Department of Corrections (DOC) were invited to attend.
A federal judge has issued a stay of all executions in the state, which has previously been supported by Attorney General Jeff Landry. The issue is many pharmaceutical companies have refused to sell Louisiana any of the drug compounds needed to carry out the state’s drug protocol on lethal injections, meaning no one can be legally executed.
“I took an oath to support the Constitution and laws of the United States and the State of Louisiana. The fact of the matter is that we cannot execute someone in the State of Louisiana today because the only legally prescribed manner set forth in state statute is unavailable to us. In the time since we last had this conversation, nothing has changed; the drugs are not available and legislation has not passed to address concerns of drug companies or offer alternative forms of execution,” Edwards said. “That’s not through any fault of my own or the Department of Corrections. I’m not inclined to go back to methods that have been discarded because popular sentiment turned against them or maybe some methods that were deemed to be barbaric and so forth.”
