La. governor issues statement on death penalty ‘stalemate’

“I took an oath to support the Constitution and laws of the United States and the State of Louisiana. The fact of the matter is that we cannot execute someone in the State of Louisiana today because the only legally prescribed manner set forth in state statute is unavailable to us. In the time since we last had this conversation, nothing has changed; the drugs are not available and legislation has not passed to address concerns of drug companies or offer alternative forms of execution,” Edwards said. “That’s not through any fault of my own or the Department of Corrections. I’m not inclined to go back to methods that have been discarded because popular sentiment turned against them or maybe some methods that were deemed to be barbaric and so forth.”