Knock Knock Children’s Museum holding monthly sensory sensitive event, Play 4 All

Knock Knock Children's Museum: Play 4 All
By Rachael Thomas | February 14, 2019 at 4:24 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 5:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting a special sensory sensitive event for kids with various learning disabilities.

Play 4 All is a monthly program designed for kids with sensory processing difference, disabilities, and various developmental delays. The event features lighter crowds, trained staff, a reduction of light and sound, and designated quiet rooms.

March’s event includes free entry for the first 50 kids and a special Sensory Friendly Concert by Michael Foster.

The event will be held Friday, Mar. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.

