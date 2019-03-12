Hemingbough announces spring crawfish boil, new guest cabins, and chapel

ST. FRANCISVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Tucked away off Highway 61 in St. Francisville, the peaceful grounds of Hemingbough now feature five renovated guest cabins and a 1903 post office that’s been restored as a chapel. Owner, Arlin Dease, is rejuvenating the property ahead of a crawfish boil on Saturday, Apr. 27 that’s open to the public.
The inaugural Boil at the Bough event is part of an effort to bring more community events to Hemingbough.
“Whether you’re a regular visitor or a first-timer, we want as many people as possible to experience the beauty and grace of Hemingbough. The front gates are always open, 365 days a year,” Dease said.
The recently-opened Edward J. Dease Sr. Memorial Chapel was originally built in 1903 as a post office for the community of Hardwood near The Myrtles plantation. It was decommissioned 30 years ago, and Dease says he wanted to save the building instead of letting it be demolished.
“The height of the cypress ceilings and the pitch of the roof just made sense for a chapel,” he explained. “We installed beautifully restored stained glass, as well as historic pews and other antique fixtures collected over several years.”
Dease also recently opened five guest cabins called The Ravines at Hemingbough. The back porches on the one- and two-bedroom cabins overlook a large ravine on the property. The fully-renovated cabins were salvaged from a local plantation and furnished with antiques. The Ravines are available to rent daily or weekly.
Tickets for Boil at the Bough are available for pre-sale. Prices are $15 for three pounds of crawfish and $25 for five pounds. A cash bar will also be offered. Live music will be provided by Corban Barnes. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
