Groundbreaking held for new school in Prairieville expected to open fall of 2020

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Ascension Parish is growing and with that comes a need for more schools.
Leaders broke ground Tuesday, Mar. 12 on the second of four new schools planned in the area. The 19-acre site of the future Bluff Middle School is located on Bluff Road in Prairieville and will include full middle school facilities as well as a two-story academic building, a gym, and a football field. The total cost of the project is $27.5 million. The school is being built thanks to a construction bond voters passed in 2016, and everyone couldn’t be more excited.
“This site that has all of this crushed limestone right now and all these dirt piles, this site is going to be populated with 6th, 7th, and 8th graders. Bluff Middle School students, the Bears, this will be memories for them," said Superintendent David Alexander.
Officials are hoping construction will be complete and students will be able to start classes by the fall of 2020.
