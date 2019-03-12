Groundbreaking held for new school in Prairieville expected to open fall of 2020

Leaders broke ground Tuesday, Mar. 12 on the second of four new schools planned in the area. The 19-acre site of the future Bluff Middle School is located on Bluff Road in Prairieville and will include full middle school facilities as well as a two-story academic building, a gym, and a football field. The total cost of the project is $27.5 million. The school is being built thanks to a construction bond voters passed in 2016, and everyone couldn’t be more excited.