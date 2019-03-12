Governor Edwards says funding is available to increase teacher pay

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards spoke in front of the state board in charge of early education, hoping to see more money in teachers’ pockets.
Edwards said it has been 10 years since there was a major teacher pay raise, which puts Louisiana behind our sister states and explains why the push to get all teachers a $1,000 pay raise is different this time around.
“The funding is available. The economy has improved. We have more people working, our businesses are more profitable than the forecasters had envisioned, and we actually have the revenue available to us,” Edwards said.
The Governor has called teacher raises one of his top priorities in his re-election campaign, as well as an increase to the minimum wage.
