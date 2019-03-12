Gotcha to roll out 500 e-bikes early May

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The company that’s been planning to launch e-bikes into the Red Stick announced it’ll have bikes ready to roll early May.
Gotcha bikes said in a Tuesday news release it will launch the bike share system May 8. The system will install 500 GPS-enabled e-bikes across 50 mobility hubs throughout the city, including the downtown area, Louisiana State University and Southern University.
To ride the bike, users will need to download the Gotcha app to find available bikes at the hubs. The app provides several payment options to ride on a daily, monthly or annual basis. There’s is also a subsidized annual cost option for riders.
Within the next two years, the bike share program will expand to 800 e-bikes and 80 stations.
“Supporting bike share is a perfect fit for our mission to improve the health and lives of Louisianians because these programs give communities a healthy, green, affordable way to get around,” said Michael Tipton, head of Community Relations for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Blue Cross Foundation president. “Bike share programs have become popular around the country in recent years, and with Gotcha in Baton Rouge, along with Blue Bikes in New Orleans, we’re proud to help Louisiana join the movement – literally!”
Blue Cross is the presenting for the bike share system. Local agencies and departments are partnering with the e-bike system, including the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, BREC, LSU, SU and the Downtown Development District.
