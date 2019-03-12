FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler, cloudy

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No rain or fog on the First Alert Doppler radar to start a quiet Tuesday morning.
Early temperatures 10-12 degrees cooler than Monday, starting out in the mid-to-upper 50°s.
Clouds will be rather persistent today. A spotty shower not unlikely.
Light southeastern winds will keep the high from getting into the 80°s, topping out in the upper 70°s.
Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and a low of 64°.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a 30 percent coverage of rain, and a warm, breezy high of 80°.
