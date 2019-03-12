FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front, possible storms moving through Thurs.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - High clouds remained over the region throughout the day, yet Tuesday stayed dry with afternoon temperatures climbing to near 80° for a number of WAFB communities. Those high clouds will stay with us through the evening and overnight, and that should keep Red Stick temperatures in the 60s right into Wednesday’s daybreak.
The Storm Team can’t rule out a light shower or two for Wednesday’s morning start, but most of the WAFB region should have a dry morning commute. Wednesday will start off breezy, but get downright windy into the afternoon, with occasional gusts topping 20 mph. A steady flow of warm and moist Gulf air moving into the region will take temperatures back into the low 80s Wednesday afternoon. We will also include isolated to scattered showers Wednesday afternoon (20 to 30 percent coverage), although any rains that do fall won’t amount to much.
The key rainmaker shows up Thursday, with most of the action occurring during the latter half of the day. A cold front will be moving into the WAFB area from the northwest, with rain likely during the afternoon and evening. One or two strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the day, although a significant severe outbreak is highly unlikely. Highs Thursday will still manage to climb to around 80° before the rains arrive.
Daytime highs will drop by as much is 20° behind Thursday’s front. Highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday may struggle to reach the low 60s. Friday still comes with a chance of showers through the day and there could even be a few lingering light rains into early Saturday morning. However, the latter half of Saturday and Sunday should be dry, albeit under a sun/cloud mix for both days.
The forecast for next week looks dry from Monday through Friday (Mar. 18 to 22), with afternoon temperatures rebounding into the 70s by mid-week.
