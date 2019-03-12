Eliza Restaurant named top restaurant for best gumbo in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge restaurant made the list for best gumbo in Louisiana.
Eliza Restaurant & Bar was one of three Louisiana restaurants named a USA TODAY Readers’ Choice travel award for the best gumbo. as Antoine’s and Mr. B’s Restaurant in New Orleans also made the list.
Russell & Sally Davis opened Eliza in 2016, is a cotemporary Creole restaurant. They serve a classic Gumbo Ya Ya, made with chicken and andouille and cooked in a dark roux.
“It’s been on our menu since the day we opened and has become the most popular menu item,” said Russell Davis, “We realized pretty quickly that our guests loved it."
After many years spent working in the hospitality industry in New Orleans, the Davis couple opened a concept in the Baton Rouge market - a scratch kitchen featuring Creole classics using fresh and local ingredients.
