‘Double hero’ Chris Lawton remembered one year after death

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - Officers in Zachary are remember one of their own, Christopher Lawton, who was killed while executing an arrest warrant on Mar. 12, 2018.
Lawton wore many hats and served in numerous different roles in his jobs at the Zachary Fire Department, where he worked for 20 years, and on the city police force, where he answered the call to duty for nearly a decade. He was a decorated Deputy Chief and an arson investigator. Chief Danny Kimble says Lawton's smile could get almost anyone through a tough day.
“He was very dedicated. He believed in what he had done. He led by example,” Kimble said.
He also spent over 2,000 hours serving the community as a part-time officer with the Zachary Police Department.
In a Facebook post, the Zachary Police Department remembered Lawton not for how he died, but for how he lived.
“Chris is remembered as a dedicated reserve officer at the Zachary Police Department, a distinguished Deputy Chief at the Zachary Fire Department, a devoted friend, and most importantly a loving family man. Thank you for your service and sacrifice, Officer Christopher Lawton,” the post read.
Lawton was the first police officer in the history of Zachary’s department to be killed in the line of duty, according to Chief David McDavid.
