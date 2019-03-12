Different type of death penalty debate sparked at Louisiana capitol

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana has not executed a death row inmate since 2011. Since then, corrections officials say the state has stopped executing criminals because they’re having a hard time getting drugs from pharmaceutical companies that do not want their brands associated with lethal injections.
But that’s not a satisfying answer for a number of murder victims’ family members, who testified at the House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice meeting at the capitol Tuesday, Mar. 12.
“It’s impossible to find a substitute when you don’t want to,” Wayne Guzzardo said Tuesday.
In 1995, Todd Wessinger shot three people inside the Calendar’s restaurant in Baton Rouge, including Guzzardo’s daughter, Stephanie. He was sentenced to death in 1997, but is still on death row. Guzzardo says he believes Governor John Bel Edwards is intentionally delaying executions for political purposes.
Edwards released the following statement on the death penalty Tuesday:
“I took an oath to support the Constitution and laws of the United States and the State of Louisiana. The fact of the matter is that we cannot execute someone in the State of Louisiana today because the only legally prescribed manner set forth in state statute is unavailable to us. In the time since we last had this conversation, nothing has changed; the drugs are not available and legislation has not passed to address concerns of drug companies or offer alternative forms of execution,” Edwards said. “That’s not through any fault of my own or the Department of Corrections. I’m not inclined to go back to methods that have been discarded because popular sentiment turned against them or maybe some methods that were deemed to be barbaric and so forth.”
The Department of Corrections (DOC) contends that the state cannot procure the chemicals required to complete executions. In order to make their own, the department would have to purchase new equipment. If DOC purchased the equipment to make its own lethal injection, they could still run into issues obtaining raw chemicals from other pharmaceutical companies that also do not want their materials used in those injections.
“In Louisiana, death row doesn’t mean death row anymore,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said. “We have a major problem in our criminal justice system.”
Guzzardo expressed frustration that other states are successfully executing their death row inmates, although those states have passed privacy laws that allow pharmaceutical companies who sell lethal chemicals to keep it a secret. Louisiana has not.
DOC is only allowed to conduct executions by lethal injection. The legislature could choose to authorize other methods, such as gassing or electrocution.
“If you execute that person, you’re just freeing that person from what they have done,” Rep. John Bagneris, D-New Orleans, said. “Sitting in that jail cell is a punishment.”
Although Landry says he requested the meeting so the victims’ families could testify and so the committee could discuss the state’s options, the debate centered around the morality of the death penalty and the governor. Lawmakers have shot down attempts to abolish the death penalty in each of the last two regular legislative sessions.
Neither the DOC nor the governor’s staff were invited to participate in the meeting, prompting some lawmakers to question the meeting’s intent and fairness. Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, called the meeting a “pep rally” for the death penalty, noting DOC was not present to defend itself from criticism.
“Is this a setup?” Rep. Barbara Norton, D-Shreveport asked. “We’re not going to use this for a lynching," she added later.
Chairman Sherman Mack, R-Albany, says he would be open to holding a similar hearing if the administration requested it.
