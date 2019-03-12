Crewman wanted for desertion; did not board cruise ship in Miami

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - The United States Department of Homeland Security is searching for a man from India who reportedly came to the country to work on a cruise ship, but never got on the ship.
The man’s name is Prasad Valerian Dias. Officials say Dias arrived in Miami, Florida on Mar. 9 and was hired as a crew member to work on the Norwegian Breakaway as a waiter. The following day, Dias reportedly boarded connecting flight AA 329 flight to New Orleans and never got on the ship.
PRASAD VALERIAN DIAS
- Age: 36
- Scars: Unknown
- DOB: 10/18/1982
- Eyes: Black
- Height: 6’0
- Sex: Male
- Weight: 184 lbs
- Complexion: Dark
- Build: Thick
- Hair: Bald
- Nationality: India
- Occupation: Assistant Waiter
- Passport: J9034878
- Vessel: Norwegian Breakaway
- Visa Foil: N6573874
- Class: C1/D
Anyone with information on Dias’ whereabouts should call 504-670-2270 or 504-376-2800.
