Crewman wanted for desertion; did not board cruise ship in Miami
Prasad Valerian Dias, 36, is wanted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (Source: Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness)
By Rachael Thomas | March 12, 2019 at 6:37 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 6:37 PM

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - The United States Department of Homeland Security is searching for a man from India who reportedly came to the country to work on a cruise ship, but never got on the ship.

The man’s name is Prasad Valerian Dias. Officials say Dias arrived in Miami, Florida on Mar. 9 and was hired as a crew member to work on the Norwegian Breakaway as a waiter. The following day, Dias reportedly boarded connecting flight AA 329 flight to New Orleans and never got on the ship.

PRASAD VALERIAN DIAS

  • Age: 36
  • Scars: Unknown
  • DOB: 10/18/1982
  • Eyes: Black
  • Height: 6’0
  • Sex: Male
  • Weight: 184 lbs
  • Complexion: Dark
  • Build: Thick
  • Hair: Bald
  • Nationality: India
  • Occupation: Assistant Waiter
  • Passport: J9034878
  • Vessel: Norwegian Breakaway
  • Visa Foil: N6573874
  • Class: C1/D

Anyone with information on Dias’ whereabouts should call 504-670-2270 or 504-376-2800.

