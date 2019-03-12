City looking to hire contractor to improve downtown parking situation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The city is starting a process to try to improve the parking accessibility and efficiency in downtown Baton Rouge.
The City-Parish is trying to hire a contractor to maintain its garages, basement parking and surface lots. through a request for proposal, or RFP.
“Streamlining our parking management practices will promote efficiency and create a better experience for our citizens and visitors who frequently park downtown,” Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said in a prepared statement. “We will also turn to the private sector in the coming weeks for on-street parking solutions, a crucial component of our overall parking strategy.”
The City-Parish said it expects the contractor to improve parking efficiencies while also complying to the city-parish goals. These goals include providing affordable short-term parking, clean and convenient facilities to visitors, and reducing operating expenses. Other goals are using marketing strategies to increase revenue, attracting new parkers and maintaining business and community relationships.
Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Baton Rouge, Parish of East Baton Rouge Purchasing Division until April 23, 2019.
The next stage of the city’s plan would be to start a bid process to acquire new parking meters, replacing the current, antiquated ones in downtown. Downtown Development District Director Davis S. Rhorer said the locations for the potential meters and business loading zones are being identified.
Rhorer said 800 new parking meters, accessible via app and credit card, would be installed.
The third phase would involve the city-parish releasing another RFP in order to find a contractor who would maintain the parking meters.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.