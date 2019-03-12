Chip Veillon’s Teal Duck

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 3–3½ hours
Yields: 6 servings
Comment: From the moment I tasted this teal recipe, I knew I had to have it, but I had to wait until hunting season was over for my friend Chip Veillon of White Castle, La. to write it out for me. Hunters are a focused bunch! Chip uses Guidry’s Creole Seasoning®, a pre-chopped mixture of seasoning vegetables, but if you can’t find it, substitute 1 cup of onions, ½ cup celery, ½ cup bell peppers, and ¼ cup garlic. Chip also suggests a feeding syringe for getting the seasoning mixture into the breast (check at medical or farm supply stores). A pastry bag would work in a pinch, though.
Ingredients:
12 teal ducks, dressed
1 (16-ounce) container Guidry’s Creole Seasoning® (onion, celery, bell pepper, garlic)
½ cup green onion sausage or ground pork
Creole seasoning to taste
½ cup vegetable oil
½ cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
½ cup diced red bell peppers
½ cup diced yellow bell peppers
¼ cup minced garlic
salt and ground black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
1 cup red wine
4 cups chicken stock
Method:
In a food processor or blender, purée the seasoning blend. Add sausage or ground pork and continue to blend. Add Creole seasoning to taste. Mixture should be a smooth paste, thin enough to pass through a large syringe, but not liquid. Set aside.
Season teal inside and out with Creole seasoning. Starting from the back, run a sharp knife along each side of the sternum, being careful not to break the skin on the front of the breast. Fill syringe with puréed mixture and inject into each side of breast until it “puffs up.”
In a large pot, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat then place teal, breast-side up, in pan. Brown 7–8 minutes then rotate and brown breast an additional 7–8 minutes. Remove birds from pan and set aside.
Sauté onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic 7–10 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Return birds to pan then season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Deglaze the pan with wine and allow to steam 6–8 minutes.
Add enough chicken stock to cover birds three-quarters of the way. Bring to a boil then cover and reduce to simmer. Cook 2–3 hours or until backbones start to become defined. NOTE: If desired, you may wish to cover pan tightly with aluminum foil and bake at 350°F for 1½–2 hours or until tender.
Add water or chicken stock as necessary to keep pot from drying out. Remove from heat and serve hot with pan juices.
