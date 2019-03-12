Chip Veillon’s Teal Duck

Comment: From the moment I tasted this teal recipe, I knew I had to have it, but I had to wait until hunting season was over for my friend Chip Veillon of White Castle, La. to write it out for me. Hunters are a focused bunch! Chip uses Guidry’s Creole Seasoning®, a pre-chopped mixture of seasoning vegetables, but if you can’t find it, substitute 1 cup of onions, ½ cup celery, ½ cup bell peppers, and ¼ cup garlic. Chip also suggests a feeding syringe for getting the seasoning mixture into the breast (check at medical or farm supply stores). A pastry bag would work in a pinch, though.