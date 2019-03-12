Chef Tee Wayne Abshire dead at 51

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A renowned Ascension Parish chef and former World Champion Jambalaya cook died the morning of Tuesday, Mar. 12 of a sudden illness.
Tee Wayne Abshire, 51, was the owner of a catering company as well as Tee Wayne’s Cajun Cooking on Highway 621 in Gonzales.
Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux says the father of two was a “very fine man” who was always willing to volunteer his time to cook for fundraisers.
“I don’t care if you called him about someone in need because of medical bills or whatever the reason, he was ready to step in and help out,” Arceneaux said Tuesday.
St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc says he was “devastated” to hear the news of Abshire’s death. He says Abshire was an active fundraiser for the St. Amant Fire Department.
“He was a very compassionate guy who always put others ahead of himself,” LeBlanc said. “He lived his life with a lot of character.”
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa called Abshire “a great guy and a wonderful Cajun chef.”
“This was a man who helped anyone and everyone who called upon him,” Matassa said. “He was a major participant at all of the charitable events in Ascension Parish and his death is a huge loss. He was so friendly and outgoing, very down to earth. We really lost a very great guy.”
Visitation for Abshire will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 13 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Services will move to Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Leroy Thursday, Mar. 14 with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a funeral service to follow.
