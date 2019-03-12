Central firefighters rescue person trapped inside burning home

CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) - Firefighters with the Central Fire Department say they rescued a person that was trapped inside a burning home on Leafwood Ave.
Crews responded to the 8100 block of Leafwood Ave. around 7:30 a.m. on March 12.
Officials quickly learned that two people were trapped inside and called for more firefighters to respond.
One of the trapt occupants were able to escape on their own.
Firefighters with District Six Engine 523 were able rescue the second trapped occupant from the burning home.
Crews were then able to bring the fire under control.
Officials said both occupants were injured in the fire and transported to a local hospital.
