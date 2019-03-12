CAUGHT: Man accused of carjacking truck at gunpoint on Southpark Drive

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - MAR. 12
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a suspect after he allegedly stole a pickup truck at gunpoint on Southpark Drive.
EBRSO officials say BRPD officers found the suspect and stolen truck on Amarillo Street. Police say they found him naked and spraying himself down with a garden hose. BRPD contacted EBRSO and Larry Mack, 38, was arrested. He’s charged with two counts of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle.
ORIGINAL STORY
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man accused of stealing a truck from a home on Southpark Drive.
EBRSO officials say the man tried to steal two other cars before stealing a pickup truck from a home in the 4500 block of Southpark Drive. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Mar. 11. Officials say the man stole the truck from the home at gunpoint.
The stolen vehicle is a 2001 gray Toyota Tundra crew cab with the temporary Louisiana plate number 18115389.
The suspect is described as a black male of medium build with a low haircut or possibly no hair. He’s about 5′ 11″ to 6′ 1″ and is 30 to 50-years-old. Deputies say he was armed with a silver pistol and was last seen wearing a tan or gold vest, dark pants, and only one shoe.
Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
