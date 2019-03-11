3 Caddo Parish public schools closed Tuesday due to flu, flu-like illnesses

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Three Caddo Parish public schools will be closed Tuesday due to illness, the School District reports.
There will be no classes at Arthur Circle, Cherokee Park and Northside elementary schools.
“The flu virus seems to be continuing to make its way through our schools,” School District spokeswoman Mary Nash-Wood said.
More than 20 percent of students at each campus were believed to have the virus as of Monday afternoon’s reports from schools, she added.
“Our custodial team will spend today and tomorrow undergoing extensive hospital-grade sanitation efforts to combat the spread of germs,” Nash-Wood said.
The School District is encouraging parents and guardians use this time to clean their children’s personal items such as backpacks, jackets and lunchboxes.
Arthur Circle, Cherokee Park and Northside elementary schools are scheduled to reopen Wednesday.
However, Nash-Wood stressed, “it is of vital importance (that) families do not allow students to return to school until they have been fever free for a minimum of 24 hours.”
This marks Arthur Circle’s second closure in less than a week due to the flu and flu-like illnesses.
