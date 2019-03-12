Boy with rare brain cancer passes after gifted birthday weekend in Disney

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Friends, family, and teachers describe 17-year-old Noble Amadi as being kind, brave, and full of life.
That’s what the name Noble means, after all.
“He was his namesake,” his sister, Charlotte, wrote about him.
Noble began his battle with anaplastic ependymoma, a rare brain cancer, in January of 2017. After going into remission, the cancer returned in January of 2019, paralyzing half of his body and leaving him wheelchair bound. Family members say that’s also when he lost his ability to speak.
His last words were “Mom, let’s go home.”
Noble was gifted a trip to Disney World in Orlando through an organization called Dreams Come True, much like the Make-a-Wish Foundation. He spent his 17th birthday, March 1, 2019 seeing his favorite animals, the castle in the Magic Kingdom, and the Festival of the Lion King, which Charlotte says was his favorite movie.
“I am truly grateful he was able to enjoy that experience,” she said.
On the trip, Noble developed a kidney infection, began to suffer from internal bleeding in his stomach, and hemorrhaging in his brain.
Noble was airlifted home from Disney World and passed away on Friday, March 8.
Family members say his passing was unexpected. His health “rapidly declined” after the trip.
“He may have lost his battle with cancer, but he will live on in the hearts of those of us who knew and loved him,” one of Noble’s former teachers at Christ’ Way Center wrote on Facebook.
Charlotte says her and her mother, Patience, were Noble’s main caretakers. Charlotte is in school at LSU and works for Amazon. Patience graduated from Our Lady of Lake in 2018, but was a full time caregiver to her son.
“Noble needs our help one more time,” Charlotte said.
They’ve set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for over $12,000 in funeral expenses.
“Life without my best friend, my cheerleader, my heart, my brother, my mother’s son will never be the same. If you ever had the chance to meet him, you would come to love him and his joyous smile as much I did. Please help my family say good-bye and honor his spirit,” Charlotte wrote in the GoFundMe’s description.
If you are interested in donating to the Amadi family, you can do so by clicking here.
