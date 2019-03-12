Astros pitcher Francis Martes suspended after testing positive for PEDs

HOUSTON, TX (WAFB) - Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Tuesday.
MLB officials said Martes received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Clomiphene, which is a violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
The Astros released the following statement:
“The Houston Astros fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment program. We hope that Francis can learn from this experience and that he returns to have a successful career. We will not comment further on this matter.”
Clomiphene is primarily used to treat female infertility.
Martes is coming off Tommy John surgery that cost him the end of the 2018 season.
