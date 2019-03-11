Young girl found dead inside duffel bag near California trail identified

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN/Gray News) - A 9-year-old homicide victim has been identified after her body was discovered partially inside a duffel bag near a California hiking trail, according to investigators.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a Sunday news release the girl has been confirmed to be 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones.
Trinity’s family, including her father, Antonio Jones, held a candlelight vigil at the hiking and equestrian tail in Hacienda Heights, CA, where county maintenance workers discovered the 9-year-old’s body.
Jones says a positive match was made using a family member’s DNA, and the body found had a chipped tooth like Trinity.
The search for the girl’s identity began March 5 after her body was found, dumped down an embankment in a lightly wooded area. She was partially concealed in a black duffel bag, with her upper torso and head protruding from it.
Investigators announced Sunday they have detained two persons of interest in the case, which the coroner ruled a homicide. The 9-year-old’s cause of death is being withheld.
No obvious signs of trauma were found on the victim’s body, according to the sheriff’s department.
Before Trinity was identified, the Hacienda Heights community held a vigil for the young girl.
"This one feels like it's one of the worst ones I've ever heard about. That this little girl was stuffed in a suitcase-like bag was just devastating to me,” said Janice Hahn, supervisor for Los Angeles County.
People from near and far gathered to say every life matters, even if we don’t know who they are.
Rebecca Estrada, 6, attended the vigil and had a message for the victim.
"We would like to care about other people no matter who they are. I'm sorry that you have died, and I'm sorry what happened to you,” Rebecca said.
The investigation into Trinity’s death is ongoing.
The sheriff’s department is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday to release additional information.
