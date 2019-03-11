POLICE: 26-year old woman kidnapped in Opelousas; person of interest may be armed

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public to help investigators locate a white 1998 Ford Taurus bearing La. License plate 779 BUA. The vehicle is believed to have been used in an aggravated kidnapping Sunday, March 10.
Police say around 4:35 p.m. Sunday 26-year-old Tiquencia Laws was kidnapped by an alleged acquaintance. Police identified the kidnapper as 33-year-old Kevin Savoy.
According to police, it is not known if Savoy is armed, however he is considered dangerous.
Anyone with information should contact police immediately
