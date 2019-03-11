Man wanted for carjacking on Southpark Drive

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a man accused of stealing a truck from a home on Southpark Drive.
EBRSO officials say the man tried to steal two other cars before stealing a pickup truck from a home in the 4500 block of Southpark Drive. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Mar. 11. Officials say the man stole the truck from the home at gunpoint.
The stolen vehicle is a 2001 gray Toyota Tundra crew cab with the temporary Louisiana plate number 18115389.
The suspect is described as a black male of medium build with a low haircut or possibly no hair. He’s about 5′ 11″ to 6′ 1″ and is 30 to 50-years-old. Deputies say he was armed with a silver pistol and was last seen wearing a tan or gold vest, dark pants, and only one shoe.
Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
