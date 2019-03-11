LSU Baseball: March 11 National Polls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Tigers improved to 11-4 this weekend after taking two-out-of-three against the Cal Bars at Alex Box Stadium.
LSU finished the week with a 3-1 record:
- Holy Cross: W, 9-2
- California: W, 4-3
- California: L, 2-5
- California: W, 5-4
Here’s a check at this week’s baseball polls:
Perfect Game: LSU No. 14 (no change)
SEC: Vanderbilt (2), Mississippi State (5), Florida (6), Ole Miss (7), Arkansas (11), Auburn (15), Texas A&M (18), Georgia (21)
Baseball America: LSU No. 11 (down from 10)
SEC: Vanderbilt (1), Florida (4), Mississippi State (7), Ole Miss (12), Georgia (15), Arkansas (16), Auburn (17), South Carolina (20), Tennessee (25)
D1 Baseball: LSU No. 13 (no change)
SEC: Vanderbilt (1), Florida (5), Mississippi State (6), Georgia (8), Ole Miss (9), Arkansas (14), Auburn (18), Texas A&M (19), South Carolina (22), Tennessee (23)
This week’s schedule:
- March 12: Northwestern State (Brown-Stroud Field, Natchitoches)
- March 13: Texas Southern (Alex Box Stadium)
- March: 15: Kentucky (Alex Box Stadium)
- March 16: Kentucky (Alex Box Stadium)
- March 17: Kentucky (Alex Box Stadium)
