IMB to dismiss plan to bring customer contact center in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - IBM is not moving forward with its plans of bringing a customer contact center to the Baton Rouge site that would have created several hundred jobs, according to a report from The Advocate.
The development comes about two year after plans for the potential center were announced, and the state granting a time extension to get 800 positions filled on a different project. In 2017, IBM barely met its quota of 572 jobs, the renegotiated number based on the deal with the state.
The contact center would have added more employment opportunities on top of the promised 800 positions at its downtown office.
IBM told The Advocate the client considering the customer contact center no longer needed it. The decision to terminate plans won’t impact the tax incentives given to IBM in exchange for its operations in Baton Rouge since the project was not in the state’s new contract with the company.
