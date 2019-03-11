IBM withdraws plan to bring customer contact center to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - IBM is not moving forward with its plans of bringing a customer contact center to the Baton Rouge site, according to an IBM spokesperson.
The center would have created several hundred jobs, according to a report from The Advocate.
The development comes about two year after plans for the potential center were announced, and the state granting a time extension to get 800 positions filled on a different project. In 2017, IBM barely met its quota of 572 jobs, the renegotiated number based on the deal with the state.
The contact center would have added more employment opportunities on top of the promised 800 positions at IBM’s Client Innovation Center.
An IBM spokesperson said the client considering the customer contact center no longer needed it. “Despite that development, IBM has continued driving significant growth in our local operations and we are actively working to bring even more opportunity to Baton Rouge,” according to the spokesperson in a statement.
The decision to terminate plans won’t impact the tax incentives given to IBM in exchange for its operations in Baton Rouge since the project was not in the state’s new contract with the company.
The Louisiana Economic Development, an agency that has worked with IBM on a separate agreement, said IBM has been making progress on its hiring goals.
LED and IBM announced the amended contract for the company’s Client Innovation Center in 2017. The new agreement secured two extra years to hire the 800 positions. The company’s contract with the state extended from 12 years to 14 years.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.