Gov. says election on St. George will not be on the ballot in May

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday, Mar. 11 that the election for the incorporation of the City of St. George will not be held in May.
The governor’s office says as of Mar. 8, they had not received the petition.
RELATED STORIES:
Edwards now has until July 9 to decide if the issue will appear on the October ballot. The election is scheduled for Oct. 12.
Click here for the response from the governor’s office counsel to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter concerning St. George.
The petition for incorporation was first filed Oct. 15, 2018, and recently moved forward after at least 25 percent living in the St. George area signed the petition. The proposal was then forwarded to the governor’s office to determine if it complied with various state laws.
The battle over the potential city has raged on for months since reigniting in 2018 after the effort fell just short of heading to voters back in 2015. Supporters say it’s past time they break away from a city they believe over taxes and under delivers. Opponents argue the budget numbers the group released in 2018 sound too good to be true and that St. George will only lead to higher taxes for those on both sides of the planned city’s boundaries. The proposed city’s budget claims it will generate more than $45 million annually and boasts a budget surplus of about $20 million.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.