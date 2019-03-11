Gov. says election on St. George will not be on the ballot in May

The battle over the potential city has raged on for months since reigniting in 2018 after the effort fell just short of heading to voters back in 2015. Supporters say it’s past time they break away from a city they believe over taxes and under delivers. Opponents argue the budget numbers the group released in 2018 sound too good to be true and that St. George will only lead to higher taxes for those on both sides of the planned city’s boundaries. The proposed city’s budget claims it will generate more than $45 million annually and boasts a budget surplus of about $20 million.