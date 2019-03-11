Former Scotlandville principal still hasn’t been paid or reinstated despite court order

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A former East Baton Rouge Parish principal has yet to be paid or reinstated by the district despite the courts ordering the district to do so.
Calvin Nicholas was fired from Scotlandville Magnet High School after breaking up a fight using a stick. Nicholas says he used the stick to tap the student and distract him, however, the district viewed it as a violation of its policy against corporal punishment. The First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled otherwise, a decision that was upheld by the Louisiana Supreme Court.
In its decision, the court ordered the parish to issue backpay to Dr. Nicholas and reinstate him to his position, something that has yet to happen.
“I reached out to the school board, I sent them my client’s pay information to the extent that an offset for the wages earned applies to what they owe him in backpay,” said Jill Craft, Nicholas’ attorney. “Nothing.”
Craft says the district owes Nicholas approximately $100,000.
Taylor Gast with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System says the district is in negotiations and it needs to see how many hours he needed to be paid for in backpay. She added Nicholas would be paid.
“There’s no negotiations that need to be done,” Nicholas said. “There’s no day count. The actual date is in their file right now. We’ve given that, so if you want a count date, it doesn’t take a Phi Beta Kappa to count days from one day to the end day.”
He says the money is not really his top concern, but rather it’s about righting a wrong so he can advance in his career.
“Those that are out there and see my availability now will give me the opportunity to move forward with my career,” he said. “I won’t have that stain behind me. Hopefully, it won’t be a stain and I can advance myself.”
Craft says she has reached out multiple times to the district about settling this issue. She says if the district does no cooperate, she will seek further legal action.
